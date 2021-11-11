See Andy Cohen's Shocked Face When Nick Cannon Reveals His "Favorite Baby Mama"

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Nick Cannon could've plead the fifth when Andy Cohen asked him who his favorite "baby mama" is, but the Wild 'N Out star chose to, well, wild out.

On the Wednesday, Nov. 20 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, Nick and Andy played a game of Plead the Fifth, which is known to elicit some crazy responses.

Nick went first and revealed that he does not slide into women's DMs as the Bravo star suspected. For Andy's first question, he plead the fifth instead of revealing the "three worst guests" on Watch What Happens Live.

Later in the game, Andy quizzed Nick on who his favorite baby mama is. (For a refresher, Nick has seven children total with four different partners: Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott, Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell.)

While the audience shouted at Nick to plead the fifth, the star defiantly said, "I got this. I ain't scared of you, Andy."