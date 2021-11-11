CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Andy Cohen's Shocked Face When Nick Cannon Reveals His "Favorite Baby Mama"

Nick Cannon apparently does play favorites when it comes to the mothers of his children, but his response to Andy Cohen will surprise you.

By Cydney Contreras Nov 11, 2021 3:07 AMTags
Watch: Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Nick Cannon could've plead the fifth when Andy Cohen asked him who his favorite "baby mama" is, but the Wild 'N Out star chose to, well, wild out.

On the Wednesday, Nov. 20 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, Nick and Andy played a game of Plead the Fifth, which is known to elicit some crazy responses. 

Nick went first and revealed that he does not slide into women's DMs as the Bravo star suspected. For Andy's first question, he plead the fifth instead of revealing the "three worst guests" on Watch What Happens Live.

Later in the game, Andy quizzed Nick on who his favorite baby mama is. (For a refresher, Nick has seven children total with four different partners: Mariah CareyAlyssa ScottAbby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell.)

While the audience shouted at Nick to plead the fifth, the star defiantly said, "I got this. I ain't scared of you, Andy."

"My favorite baby mama is," Nick said, pausing for dramatic effect, "the next one!"

Suffice to say the crowd and Andy were shocked by his response.

YouTube

Nick went on to say that one of his "past baby mamas could still be my next one," adding, "That's all I'm saying!"

The 41-year-old previously said that he's decided to be celibate after welcoming four kids in a span of a year. 

"I told you, man, I'm celibate right now," the father of seven said in an Oct. 4 interview on Revolt's Drink Champs. "I'm going to see if I could make it to 2022."

As he put it, "I have enough children, enough frolicking, I'm good right now."

But, a month later, Nick seemingly offered to end his vow of celibacy for Saweetie, who tweeted, "I want some babies."

In response, the Masked Singer host quote-tweeted her with a thinking face, ninja, rolling on the floor laughing and man raising one hand emojis. 

So, if she's interested, Saweetie could be Nick's next favorite baby mama!

