CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Behind the Jester and Pepper

Two celebrities were eliminated as The Masked Singer reached its first semifinals round. Find out which two performers were sent home.

By Ryan Gajewski Nov 11, 2021 2:22 AMTags
TVCelebritiesNatasha BedingfieldThe Masked Singer
Watch: Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Talk Reuniting for "The Masked Singer"

Two celebrities experienced instant sorrow on the latest episode of The Masked Singer

The Fox competition series aired its group A semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 10, which featured the end of the line for not one but two performers. Helping the judges make sense of everything was guest panelist will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame. 

Tonight, Group A was represented by the Bull belting out "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Pepper delivering an emotional rendition of "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles, Jester mixing things up with "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" by Soggy Bottom Boys and Skunk performing "At Last" by Etta James.

Things got exciting when judge Ken Jeong became convinced that Pepper was Sara Bareilles, and so he used up the "Take It Off" buzzer on his guess. Alas, the hunch was incorrect, and the onetime-use buzzer went to waste. 

In the end, Jester was the first one sent home, and he was revealed to be The Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten, which none of the judges had predicted. 

photos
Wild Reality TV Scandals

Next up, Pepper was also spit out of the competition, and she was unmasked as Natasha Bedingfield, which judge Nicole Scherzinger had correctly guessed.

Michael Becker / FOX.

Keep scrolling to check out who's gotten the hook this season and who is still in the running. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Sneak Peak From Hocus Pocus 2 Set

3

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

Michael Becker / FOX
Bull

For night one, Bull sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. And, on night two, Bull sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. On later episodes, he performed "Circus" by Britney Spears and "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan. His week seven song was "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Here are some important clues: This may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." Claims to be from a "small, small town." Says he's his own boss, and that Hollywood and Forbes have taken notice."

Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk

Skunk has sung "Diamonds" by Sam Smith, "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown, "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & the Pips and "Square Biz" by Teena Marie in the competition. For week seven, she performed "At Last" by Etta James.

Here are some important clues: Has a reputation that she's "quick to get into a fight," but claims "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth." Says she relates to the Skunk because of "the duality, the yin and yang." Lots of lavish goods are shown, including a vase that has a D inscribed on it.

Michael Becker / FOX
Jester

This troublemaker was revealed to be Johnny Rotten in week seven after singing "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" by Soggy Bottom Boys. Jester brought the rock in week six, performing "School's Out" by Alice Cooper.

Here are some important clues: Voted one of the 100 most influential people, has been banned from famous venues and just wants to make people laugh.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper

During week seven, Pepper was unmasked as Natasha Bedingfield following her performance of Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times." Pepper impressed the panelists with a performance of "Jealous" by Labrinth. She later performed "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande.

Here are some important clues: They had some kind of major viral moment in the last year, and they played tic-tac-toe on stage, possibly suggesting this is a TikTok star.

Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard

Mallard also made its debut in week three, singing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich. In week four, he performed "My House" by Flo Rida. For week six, he sang "Play Something Country" by Brooks & Dunn, which is a song Luke Bryan apparently asked him once to sing. 

Here are some important clues: Claims to have an "entertainer on a bus" act, the old west is teased, considers Chris Pratt a BFF and reveals he has a bestselling book and a platinum album.

Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar

Caterpillar proved to have legs in the competition, kicking things off with an initial performance of "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé. During week six, he sang "It's Gonna Be Me" by NSYNC.

Here are some important clues: Has undergone "metamorphosis" throughout life, endured a "lonely" childhood that led him to leave home at a young age and later spent time in jail. Says he spent time as a telemarketer, which reunited him with family.

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

During week three, Queen of Hearts sang "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. Week five featured a rendition of "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf. For week six, the Queen of Hearts sang "River" by Bishop Briggs.

Here are some important clues: Seems to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, left her home at a young age, says she's spent her life championing her own heart. She also claims to have been bullied by the press.

Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split

This duo is certainly interesting, as they sang "A Million Dreams" by Pink, and later did "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé. Week six featured a performance of "Let 'Er Rip" by The Chicks.

Here are some important clues: They may've worked together previously, the male competitor sticks with the female contestant through the "sweet and sour," says there's no such thing as overnight success.

Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball

Week six revealed that the wild card Beach Ball was actually reality stars Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and June "Mama June" Shannon. The duo sang Miley Cyrus' hit anthem "Party in the U.S.A."

Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster

During week five, Hamster was unmasked to be Rob Schneider after crooning "Sabor a Mí" by Luis Miguel. During night two of the premiere, the Hamster was introduced and sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison. On episode four, he opted for "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen.

Here are some important clues: Mentions jumping between famous friends' projects, has a clue referencing Alcatraz Island and promises to be the teacher's pet.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake

The Cupcake was revealed to be Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters at the end of week four. She gave a sweet first performance by singing "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, and she later sang "Finesse" by Bruno Mars

Here are some important clues: Says it's been a while since she's been solo, has a loved one with bad health and claims food makes them feel better.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby

In week three, the Baby was revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy. On night two, Baby was introduced and sang "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

Here are some important clues: Describes himself as "larger than life," claims to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, was a part of a "baby rat pack" and has been featured in blockbuster films, an award-winning album and a radio play.

Michael Becker / FOX
Dalmatian

Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga during week two of The Masked Singer. Before his elimination, he had the following clues: Always wanted to "play in the big leagues," used to feel like an underdog and said he played by his own rules growing up.

Kylie Jenner's ex sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams on the show.

Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus

The clue that featured the Octopus dunking a cookie in some milk should've been a giveaway about this contender! Why? Well, as was revealed on night one of season six, the Octopus was none other than All-NBA Team honoree Dwight Howard. During his brief stint on The Masked Singer, the basketball star sang Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti."

Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature

The Masked Singer season 6 featured a first-ever double elimination in the premiere. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, so you'll have to watch part two of the premiere on Sept. 23.

While we wait for the reveal, here are some important clues: She's "done it all." Claims she's never had the chance to be a mother, but is embracing the family she already has with season two's winner Wayne Brady. Sang "I'm Coming Out" by by Diana Ross.

In episode two, it was revealed that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish

Pufferfish performed "Say So" by Doja Cat on night one, keeping her the game a bit longer.

Here are some important clues: Reveals she chose the Pufferfish because she knows how to defend herself. Claims she couldn't blend in for most of her life. Notes that her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way."

In episode two, the Pufferfish was revealed to be Toni Braxton.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Sneak Peak From Hocus Pocus 2 Set

3

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

4

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

5

Reese Witherspoon Sweetly Corrects Diane Keaton Over Pic of Son Deacon