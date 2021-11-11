Bow Down to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Stunning—And Rare—Red Carpet Appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take the crown for chicest couple on the red carpet.
The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a red hot Carolina Herrera gown while attending the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York with her husband on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Meghan, 40, had her hair in a updo as she showed off her plunging red dress that was, obviously, fit for royalty.
For his red carpet moment, Harry donned a suit with a special poppy brooch to match one worn by his wife of three years. Their matching floral accessories paid tribute to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, as the poppy symbol is used to mark the end of World War I.
During the couple's rare red carpet appearance, Meghan paid her partner a sweet compliment when a reporter asked, "Meghan, are you proud of your husband?" She smiled and responded, "I'm always proud of him, yes."
Her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, shared a sneak peek of his workspace on Instagram, revealing that his "creative mess" was filled with Tatcha skincare products and a Danessa Myricks Beauty eyeshadow palette (specifically, the Lightwork Volume III - Infinite Light Eye & Face Palette, for those wishing to recreate Meghan's glowing look.)
Later in the night, Harry, 37, will present the Intrepid Valor Award to "service members and veterans living with the invisible wounds of war," according to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, which is hosting the event inside the "historic" aircraft carrier dubbed the Intrepid. The gala "recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation," the site notes.
Though Meghan and Harry live in California with son Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months, the couple has been on a tour of the Big Apple this week. Meg gave a talk at the The New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday, where she spoke out against tabloids for being "toxic for your mental health." The former actress shared, "Hopefully, one day they come with a warning label like cigarettes do."
The Sussexes last made a big splash on the red carpet at the European premiere of The Lion King in London in July 2019, when she chose to wear a Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress that also reigned supreme.