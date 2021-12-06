2020 People's Choice Awards: Relive Last Year's Best Show Moments, Winners & More

Watch : Demi Lovato's 2020 People's Choice Awards Opening Monologue

A lot can be said about last year!

But one thing we can all agree on is the 2020 People's Choice Awards was one for the books! Despite the pandemic's tough challenges, many of your favorite movie stars, TV's finest, music idols and so many more were on site for the biggest pop culture celebration of the year. With safety restrictions in full-force, the night felt both intimate and special to be celebrating around the world together.

Everything from Demi Lovato's superb hosting skills to Tyler Perry's emotional speech about perseverance to Jennifer Lopez officially being crowned an icon, it was an inspiring and uplifting evening, to say the least.

This year's 2021 People's Choice Awards will be here in just days! The live show is happening Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC (right after E!'s red carpet show at 7 p.m.).

If you can't wait another moment for the action, take a look at everything you forgot about from last year's show to ease the anticipation. We've complied the biggest star-studded moments from 2020's epic event.