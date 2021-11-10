Britney Spears Is "Really Anxious" But "Staying Positive" Ahead of Possible Conservatorship Termination

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy

Britney Spears' dream of ending her decades-long conservatorship could soon become a reality.

The pop star's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, which may result in the termination of her conservatorship. Considering how much is at stake for the 39-year-old performer, a source close to Britney's fiancé, Sam Asghari, tells E! News she's feeling "really anxious about the court hearing."

"She is hoping she will finally be free and is staying positive," says the insider. "Sam has been there for her every step of the way and they are planning to celebrate Friday if all goes well."

Just last month, a separate source close to Sam told E! News about the Grammy winner's desire for a fresh start, especially with her fiancé.

"Britney is very excited to embrace her full freedom," the insider said in October. "She wants a new life with Sam and wants to make many changes. She is excited to move on and close that chapter of her life."