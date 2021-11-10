Why Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Wasn't Allowed to Tell Sister Britney Spears About Her Teen Pregnancy

Watch : Why Jamie Lynn Spears HID Her Teen Pregnancy From Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears is recalling how her family and team reacted when she told them she was pregnant at 16 years old.

The Zoey 101 alum, now 30, looks back at that time in her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is scheduled for publication in January 2022.

In 2007, Jamie Lynn and her then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge learned they were expecting a child. According to an excerpt from the memoir published by People, "Things spiraled out of control pretty quickly" after her mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears told her team the news.

"There was a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved," she wrote. "The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister's PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this 'issue' disappear."

Jamie Lynn said "one person after another" tried to convince her that having a baby at this point in her life was a "terrible idea" and to consider having an abortion or placing the child for adoption. She also alleged that she was taken out of school, had her phone taken away and had the news kept from nearly everyone, including her sister, Britney Spears.