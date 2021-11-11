Billy Eichner's Dickinson Character Is Giving Us Billy on the Street Vibes

And the beatnik went on.
On Friday, Nov. 12, Apple TV+ is dropping a new episode of Dickinson featuring Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, who gives Hailee Steinfeld's Emily Dickinson a lesson in poetry, love and more. In this season three clip exclusive to E! News, Emily has gone to the Big Apple to follow her destiny and become a writer.
Looking for inspiration, she reaches out to the legendary writer. What she gets is much more than Leaves of Grass to sit on.
She pays a visit to Walt during the Civil War—who is busy working his historically accurate volunteer job as a nurse—to pitch him her career goals. "This is why I'm here," she declares. "This is why I came to see you. Mr. Whitman, I am a poet."
He rattles off words to her like a beatnik performing on a stage at a 1950s West Village nightclub. He theorizes that Emily has "the urge" as a writer "to join in on an infinite and great chorus"—whatever that means.
As Walt continues his rounds, Emily redirects the conversation by stating, "Yes! Yes, so I am a poet, just like you, and someone told me that if I want to write poetry that I need to be like you. And I need to go out into the world and confront its pain."
"Ahhh, so you are into pain, huh?" he smirks and snappily remarks back, "Well, then you have come to the right place. This is New York City, baby! The Bronx is up, the Battery is down, and pain is everywhere! Follow me Emily Dickinson. Let's go hurt ourselves."
It's as if Dickinson is colliding with Billy's own Billy on the Street!
The poignant character relationship in the hilarious clip is just the start to an exciting final season of the series. As Hailee revealed in an interview with E! News, Billy's scenes are not to be missed, as he delivers "such an electric and emotional performance" in this episode.
For a taste of Billy's transformation into Walt Whitman, watch the exclusive sneak peek above.
New episodes of Dickinson arrive Fridays on Apple TV+.