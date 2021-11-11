Go Behind the Scenes of Erin's Pregnancy Reveal on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch : Erin Bradshaw's AMAZING Pregnancy Reveal to Family

Tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch was a special one.

Why? Erin Bradshaw finally got the news she (and her dad, Terry Bradshaw) have been waiting for: She's pregnant!

Erin and her husband Scott Weiss announced the exciting news in a confessional after a hilarious flashback reel showed all the times Terry checked in on the couple's progress. Who could forget him asking Scott if he actually knows how babies are made?

"I think he thought it was supposed to happen the night of the wedding," Scott joked.

Then came the big reveal. "We're pregnant!" the couple yelled, releasing a bunch of confetti amid a sea of balloons.

A clip of the moment Erin discovered she was pregnant also played, with The Bradshaw Bunch star holding several pregnancy tests and telling the camera, "Not one, not two, not three but four, so I think it's safe to say that I'm having a baby!"