CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

T.J. Osborne Celebrates 2021 CMA Awards Win By Kissing His Boyfriend 9 Months After Coming Out

Brothers Osborne member and country singer T.J. Osborne previously came out as gay in February. He has been dating Abi Ventura, who attended the 2021 CMA Awards.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 11, 2021 3:34 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicLGBTQAwardsCelebritiesCMA Awards
Watch: Billy Porter Praises "Pose" for Portraying LGBT Families

T.J. Osborne is ending the year on a high note.

During the 2021 CMA Awards on Nov. 10, the country singer and his brother John Osborne celebrated Brothers Osborne's fourth win for Vocal Duo of the Year.

But while accepting the award inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, T.J. made it clear that this trophy was extra special. 

"Oh, my god! I tell you, every time that we have won this award, it has never, ever ceased to be extremely shocking," T.J. shared. " Honestly, it is so incredible to be here. Thanks to everyone who voted for us. It's been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally and to have you all support me—it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you."

Moments before taking the stage, T.J. kissed his boyfriend Abi Ventura while John shared a smooch with his wife Lucie Silvas.

photos
CMA Awards 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

While it may seem innocent to some viewers, other realized it was a powerful symbol of love.

 

ABC

Back in February, T.J. came out as gay during an interview with Time. The revelation made the 36-year-old artist the first openly gay performer signed to a major country record label.

"People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?' and personally, I agree with that," he remarked. "But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn't be like, ‘Oh, cool!" 

T.J. continued, "I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don't have a problem with. That feels so strange."

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Brown Is Officially Engaged

2

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

While accepting Vocal Duo of the Year at this year's award show, John couldn't help but give credit to his brother for all he accomplished.

"Give this boy a round of applause," he shared before leaving the stage. "We love this genre, we love the people, we love all of you so much."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Brown Is Officially Engaged

2

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

4

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

5

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Sneak Peek From Hocus Pocus 2 Set