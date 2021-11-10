Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls the Magical Way She Overcame "Debilitating" Depression

Jaden Pinkett Smith is getting candid about the unconventional way she dealt with her depression. During the Wednesday, Nov. 10, episode of Red Table Talk titled, "The Miracle Treatment We Almost Couldn't Tell You About," the actress talked to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and son Jaden Smith about the benefits of plant therapy, or magic mushrooms.
After Jaden, 23, shared that it was his idea to do the show in order to bring awareness to the practice, his mother confirmed that it was something she was not unfamiliar with. "I can vouch for that one," she said. "I was introduced to plant medicine 10 years ago to deal with my depression, and it knocked it out."
The trio were also joined by Lisa Ling and her husband, Paul Song, as well as GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons and This Is Your Mind on Plants author Michael Pollan. The group discussed their experiences with the hallucinogenic psilocybin, including the risks and medical benefits.
Elaborating on her journey, the Girls Trip actress shared that when her depression remained even after she'd spoken with a counselor and tried anti-depressants, plants were the better solution for her. "The thing about plant medicine is that not only does it help you feel better, it helps you solve the problems and how you got there in the first place."
She continued, "I have to say that plant medicine has completely rehabbed me from debilitating depression," she shared. "And has changed my life for the better. I came home. I am home. And I'm really hoping that we find a way that African Americans can have access to these plant medicines safely."
In addition to trying plant medicine, Jada also said that she wants more members of the Black community to become therapists.
Jada ended with a supportive note for anyone who may consider plant medicine, and a little reassurance for her mother, who has seen the benefits in her daughter but is on the fence about trying it herself.
"It's a hard thing to totally understand when you haven't had the experience," she said. "It's def not being approached as a recreational thing. You gotta want to do it. This is not play play. You have to be really willing to confront some hard stuff. It's changed my life."