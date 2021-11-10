The New Gossip Girl Trailer Is Here and It Is Not Safe for Work

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Hey, Upper East Siders, we promise this post will be pretty.

That's because Gossip Girl returns this Thanksgiving with Dior St. Honoré purses, Venmo transactions, champagne clinks, and a whole lot of sexual tension. Season one of the HBO Max reboot, starring Jordyn Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Zión Moreno, Savanna Lee Smith, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown and Evan Mock, is back for part two and is "anything but over." HBO dropped a new trailer for part two of the season on Nov. 10, and it promises that our favorite group of Manhattan private school elite are still struggling with secrets and lies in the age of social media.

Part one of the series, led by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, debuted in July with six episodes following a new generation of New York private school teens on the Upper East Side. Part two will continue to explore how much social media and New York as a whole has changed, as the group faces social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark in 2012.