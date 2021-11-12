How the Legacy of Rent Creator Jonathan Larson Provides the Heartbeat of Tick, Tick...Boom!

Watch : Andrew Garfield Tells Why 2018 Tony Awards Is Unique

Alexander Hamilton only lived until he was 47 (or 49, the records show dueling birth years) and the question of what the still rather impressive founding father could have really done if he'd had more time factors prominently into Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit, Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning musical about the man's life.

A most promising life cut short is also at the center of Miranda's feature directorial debut, Tick, Tick...Boom!, adapted from the stage show by the late Jonathan Larson, who drew on his own experience trying to write the next great American musical while feeling the hot breath of his 30th birthday on his neck and the encroaching chill of the AIDS epidemic starting to claim his friends.

"Years are getting shorter / The lines on your face are getting longer / Feel like you're treading water / But the riptide's getting stronger," struggling artist Jonathan—played in the film by Andrew Garfield, doing all of his own singing—laments in the opening banger, "30/90."

The self-imposed pressure at that age may sound unnecessary, but in Larson's case it was eerily prescient.