Kane Brown's Daughter Steals the Spotlight With Her Very Own 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet

And the cutest red carpet appearance goes to…
Before the 2021 CMA Awards kicked off in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown decided to have some fun with their 2-year-old daughter Kingsley.
Instead of making the star-studded event an adults-only affair, the couple decided to make it a family event and recreate one of the best parts of the show.
As a wise one once said: The world is your runway!
"Cmas tonight!" Kane wrote on Instagram. "The plan was to walk Kingsley down the carpet for the first time but it didn't work out so we made our own."
While Kane looked handsome in a purple suit and Katelyn wowed in a white blazer and matching pants, it was Kingsley who deserves all the awards for her photogenic spirit. In the middle of holding mom and dad's hand, the toddler was all smiles as she modeled a headband and pink dress.
It's about to be a big night for Kane who has been busy traveling across the country as part of his historic Blessed & Free tour.
In addition to performing one of his biggest hits at the award show, the singer is nominated for Single of the Year thanks to his track with Chris Young called "Famous Friends."
Win or lost, Kane has always made it clear that his fans and family are his biggest treasures. Throughout his latest tour, Katelyn has had a front-row seat to dad's career.
"Having [my daughter] Kingsley out on the road just puts a smile on my face everyday," Kane previously told E! News.
And for those lucky enough to experience the 28-year-old artist live, Kane shared his wishes for concertgoers. "I hope they feel happy and I hope they know they are part of our family." he said. "I owe it all to them."