Adele Finally Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Song "Hello" Ahead of TV Special

Hello... It's Adele. Six years after the release of her chart-topping single, the 33-year-old singer is ready to share the meaning behind "Hello."

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, fans got their first glimpse of the star ahead of her upcoming CBS special Adele One Night Only. In a rare interview with Oprah Winfrey in her rose garden, Adele could be seen relaxing in a chair in a white suit as she explained her mindset while creating the deeply personal track.

"The song, to me, was the beginning of me trying to find myself. And I hadn't figured out yet what it was that I had to do for that," she said. "When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It's just a song about, like, I'm still here."

Raising her hand in the air, she sang out, "Hi! I'm still here. I still exist in every aspect of my life."