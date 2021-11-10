Hear What Princess Diana's Bodyguard Thinks of Kristen Stewart's Portrayal of the Royal in Spencer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Talks "Spencer," Oscars and... Motherhood?

Kristen Stewart's film Spencer tells the tale of Princess Diana's visit to Sandringham castle in December 1991.

Thus far, no members of the royal family have publicly commented on the veracity of the movie, but Princess Diana's bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, spoke to People about what it was really like to spend the holidays with the Windsors, revealing, "It was purgatory for [Diana]."

According to Wharfe, who served as Diana's bodyguard from 1988 to 1993, the late royal preferred to spend time with the household staff rather than the family. He shared that she "confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London."

Spencer depicts how Diana spent one of her last Christmases with the royal family before ultimately choosing to divorce Prince Charles. In the film, she discusses this difficult decision with her dresser, Maggie (Sally Hawkins).