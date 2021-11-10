Colleen Ballinger, Known as Miranda Sings on YouTube, Gives Birth to Twins

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

Colleen Ballinger's household just got bigger!

The YouTube star, known as Miranda Sings on the video platform, announced that she and her husband Erik Stocklin welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, who they haven't yet named. The couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy Stocklin, shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

"My sweet babies decided to come early," the Internet personality captioned her post, alongside a photo of herself cradling her twins in the hospital.

Erik also celebrated the new additions to their family on his Instagram page, writing, "A little early but right on time. Quite the entrance by these two and they already own me. Can't wait till we can take you home."

Taking to her YouTube channel, Colleen shared more insight into the arrival of their little ones and revealed that her water broke more than a month early.