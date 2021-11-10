Colleen Ballinger, Known as Miranda Sings on YouTube, Gives Birth to Twins

Colleen Ballinger's household just got bigger!
The YouTube star, known as Miranda Sings on the video platform, announced that she and her husband Erik Stocklin welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, who they haven't yet named. The couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy Stocklin, shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
"My sweet babies decided to come early," the Internet personality captioned her post, alongside a photo of herself cradling her twins in the hospital.
Erik also celebrated the new additions to their family on his Instagram page, writing, "A little early but right on time. Quite the entrance by these two and they already own me. Can't wait till we can take you home."
Taking to her YouTube channel, Colleen shared more insight into the arrival of their little ones and revealed that her water broke more than a month early.
"I guess I'm having babies right now, not due until Dec. 27," she said in her 12-minute video. "I'm shaking. I'm freaking out...it's the same situation as Flynn. You think I would have learned my lesson. We had nothing ready."
The YouTuber shared that when she and her husband arrived at the hospital, they learned she had a "dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse."
According to WebMD, "Umbilical cord prolapse occurs when the cord drops through the open cervix into the vagina before your baby moves into the birth canal."
Colleen said she had to have an emergency C-section, adding, "I'm OK. The babies are both OK. They're very little and they're gonna be living in the NICU for a while probably."
Later in the video, the influencer reiterated that her little ones were "doing so great. They're so strong, they're both breathing on their own."
"Our next order of business," she continued, "is coming up with names for these little cuties...and surviving."
In May, Colleen announced on Instagram that she was expecting twins, which came several months after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage earlier in the year.
"I can't believe I'm pregnant with TWINS," she captioned her post at the time. "A lot of people have asked how Flynn reacted to the news. He is very excited and loves giving the babies kisses... but now he thinks everyone has a babies in their tummy. including himself. lol he's gonna be an incredible brother and i'm so grateful for all his cuddles and kisses when i'm feeling nauseous."
You can watch Colleen's full birth video here.