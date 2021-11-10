Nina Dobrev Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Could you do your whole skincare and makeup routine in just 10 minutes? That's super impressive, isn't it? Nina Dobrev did just that in her recent beauty breakdown she shared with Allure. While Nina definitely has some glam squad-level skills, she gives credit where it's due, remarking, "I've learned a lot of these makeup tips with the really talented artists I've got to work with over the years, whether it's on set or at a photoshoot. I learned how to do a lot of this on my own at home."

Most of us don't have that access to beauty industry experts, but there's no need to worry because Nina broke down her list of go-to skincare and makeup products along with her trustworthy application tips.