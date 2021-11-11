Treat Yo Elf: 40 Self-Care Gifts to Help You Get Through the Holidays & Beyond

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although we're in the season of giving, don't forget to treat yourself!
The holidays can be a difficult time for most and are undoubtedly stressful yet equally exciting, which makes it even easier to put your needs on the sidelines while you tackle your gift-giving list and take part in holiday traditions.
To help you take a step back from the peppermint-coated craziness, we rounded up 40 gifts that will help you recharge and feel your best self. From essential oil diffusers and beauty gadgets to neck massagers and weighted robes, we hope these gifts will remind you of the importance of investing in yourself this season.
Scroll below to treat yo elf!
Joy Gratitude Journal
Every day should start or end with some gratitude! This journal has daily gratitude prompts and mindful activities to help you give thanks for your blessings and welcome in more abundance into your life.
The Herbal Zen Variety Pack Shower Steamers with Essential Oils
We take our shower time seriously because there's so much to do in such a short amount of time. One way we like to wind down is by placing these essential oil steamers in the corner of our shower to create an at-home spa. Plus, your bathroom will smell amazing after your rinse is through.
Hydrating Watermelon Lip Masks - Jar of 20
Keep your lips extra hydrated and get them ready for those mistletoe smooches. These hydrogel watermelon lip masks are packed with antioxidants to help you achieve a supple pout in no time!
Yomisoy Cordless Heated Neck Massager
If your neck and back always hurt, we feel your pain. Literally. Thankfully, this genius heated neck massager has 15 levels of intensity to help you achieve deep relaxation of cervical spine. Just put it on while you're working from home or watching TV!
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
With the changing temperatures and stress of the holidays, your mane could probably use some TLC. Olaplex's Intense Moisture Mask will revive damages locks, add shine and will have your hair looking smooth and healthy AF.
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
PMD's Clean Pro Rose Quartz is the perfect supplement to any self-care routine. One side features a silicone brush that helps gently exfoliate and remove makeup and dirt. On the other side, a warming rose quartz stone aides in reducing inflammation, increasing the effectiveness of topical products, and of course, will make you zen out.
Haven™ Teak Expandable Tub Tray in Natural
Upgrade bath time with this teak tray to hold your book, iPad and that much needed glass of wine.
Goop The Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak
You can't have a proper bath without some detoxifying Himalayan pink salts to help you relax and unwind.
Renpho Foot Massager Machine with Heat
With over 11,536 five-star reviews on Amazon, it would be hard to say this heated foot massager isn't a fan favorite. Featuring an ergonomic design and varying intensities, this deep kneading Shiatsu foot massager will nourish tired, sore feet while allowing the rest of your body to relax.
MEDIHEAL Sheet Mask Heroes 6-Pack
While you're soaking in the tub or watching TV on the couch, layer one of these transformative sheet masks over your serums for extra hydration and nourishment. In this set, you'll get the brand's bestselling masks including the N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask, Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask, Collagen Essential Lifting & Firming Mask, W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask, H.D.P Photoready Tightening Charcoal Mask and D.N.A Hydrating Protein Mask.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
With over 8,000 acupressure points, this top-rated mat and pillow set will alleviate pain and discomfort while promoting rest and relaxation! You can use it while you're sitting in your work chair, lounging on the couch or laying down on the floor. It also comes in 7 fun colors!
Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
Since we started working from home, we have realized the importance of investing in quality, rich mom PJs. Eberjey's new silk pajamas are the definition of a treat yourself moment, but just think about all the nights you'll be snuggled in bed feeling so grateful you splurged on a luxe bedtime uniform.
The Mindfulness Coloring Book: The Adult Coloring Book for Relaxation with Anti-Stress Nature Patterns and Soothing Designs
Knock, knock, your inner child is here telling you to pick up some crayons and get coloring to stress less!
Laneige All Nighter Lip Set
These cult-favorite lip masks are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants to deliver long-lasting hydration. Besides the dreamy holiday flavors, this set is great because it includes a full-size jar to keep on your nightstand and two mini masks to carry in your purse and car.
321 STRONG Foam Roller
With VA tread and triple grid 3D massage zones, this magical foam roller helps treat muscle pain, increases blood flow and flushes away stored lactic acid post-workout. It's great for massaging your glutes after your booty bootcamp and your back after sitting in a chair all day.
Verilux HappyLight Lucent - UV-Free LED Light Therapy Lamp
Improve sleep, boost your mood and enhance focus while you're working thanks to this LED therapy lamp. It delivers up to 10,000 lux for safe and effective natural light therapy.
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
There's nothing like a cozy pair of slippers to help you feel at ease during the colder months!
Blume Mint Cocoa
While you're wrapping up a storm or watching holiday movies, sip on Blume's delicious minty maca-powered hot chocolate! In addition to satisfying your sweet tooth, it helps soothe indigestion and reduce brain fog.
Tibetan Singing Bowl Set
Add this Tibetan Singing Bowl Set to your meditation or spiritual practices and let its healing tones reduce stress and promote deeper relaxation.
MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket
If you want to win at gift-giving this year, look no further than MiHIGH's Infrared Sauna Blanket! Besides bringing the spa to you, it has so many benefits like improved sleep, blood flow and circulation, plus it helps you sweat out toxins and stress. The blanket is portable, easy-to-clean and even easier to use thanks to a built-in timer and adjustable heat settings. It's been a complete game-changer for our wellness journey and we cannot recommend it enough!
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub
Scalp health is wealth! Powered by pink Himalayan sea salt, aloe vera, avocado oil and apple cider vinegar, this celeb-loved scalp scrub works to remove dead skin, dandruff and product residue without disturbing the pH level of the scalp.
Yana 360° Body Pillow
Get the most out of your slumbers with proper pillow support! This uber-comfy pillow offers full-body ergonomic support and is made with organic cotton and bamboo velour to keep you cool. Even better, it fits up to two people, so you don't have to sacrifice cuddling time with your significant other.
C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing
There is a seemingly never-ending list of benefits when it comes to dry brushing! In short, this brush aides in renewing skin cells and reducing cellulite, plus it will give you a red carpet glow! Oh, and the practice has been around for thousands of years. It doesn't hurt either that this particular brush has over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
Ice rolling is a core part of our daily life because of the myriad of benefits! We love this insanely chic ice roller because of its unmatched design and ability to reduce puffiness and redness, boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage.
ClassPass Membership
Break a sweat, get a facial or massage, stretch it out, revive your six-pack and honor your beautiful temple of a body with a ClassPass membership that will let you do all of those things and more.
Silk Beauty Sleep Kit
Keep breakouts and frizzy manes at bay while you sleep thanks to this luxe satin pillow and eye mask set!
Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe
In a long-term relationship with your weighted blanket? You'll love this weighted robe even more. It has a three pound weighted wrap inside the collar that offers deep touch pressure stimulation to help reduce stress and promote deeper relaxation.
Peppermint Halo® Roll-On
Ask us how many times we've gotten this for ourselves. To be honest, we've bought this magical peppermint oil roll-on too many times to count. If you have neck, shoulder or back pain, a few swipes generates an instant cooling effect to relieve pain
OTZI Dough Therapy Pore Treatment Mask
This dough-like mask is one of the coolest face masks we've ever tried and it's a godsend for our pores! Thanks to a blend of rice ceramides, kaolin clay and adlay and oat, it helps decrease sebum, reduce the look of pores while cleansing, exfoliating and brightening skin.
Move Diffuser
Bring the benefits of aromatherapy with you on the go thanks to this cordless diffuser! Unlike like other diffusers, this one isn't an eyesore and it comes in seven colors to match any room's aesthetic. Don't forget to pair it with Vitruvi's dreamy holiday scents!
Otherland Citrus Lovers Candle Bundle
No self-care night would be complete without a dreamy candle! We are obsessed with Otherland's latest holiday scents that instantly transport you to a winter wonderland in the middle of the woods as they burn. While all of their candles will uplift your mood, we suggest this festive bundle!
Tea Drops x Hello Kitty Trio Set
Let's face it, a warm cup of tea and self-care go hand-in-hand! Tea Drops' adorable Hello Kitty Trio Set features addicting flavors like strawberry matcha, apple pie à la mode and English breakfast.
P.F. Candle Co. Incense
Let the good vibes flow with these heavenly-smelling incense sticks individually hand-dipped in fine fragrance oil!
Knesko Skin Nanogold Repair Neck and Décolleté Mask
Loved by real housewives, these neck and décolleté masks work to tone, tighten and naturally lift skin in time for those holiday parties where your neck will be on display.
Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask
This Rihanna-approved hand cream is packed with 40% glycerin, plant extracts and fruit oils to keep your hands soft and hydrated all winter long.
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk M.D
Nothing says self-care like taking the time out of your day to read. Not sure what book to sink your teeth into? Try this life-changing book that has over 33,121 five-star reviews on Amazon. The #1 New York Times bestseller written by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, one of the world's foremost experts on trauma, explores different paths to trauma recovery such as activities like neurofeedback, meditation, sports, drama, yoga and more.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
Treat yourself to this celeb-loved high-tech skincare mask! This futuristic device will help reduce wrinkles and fine lines while promoting collagen production thanks to the power of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode. No med spa appointments required!
Frank Body Rose Gold Shimmer Scrub
Look and feel like the spotlight is on you this season thanks to Frank Body's Shimmer Scrub! In addition to its all-star ingredient, coffee seed oil, this nourishing scrub includes ingredients like vitamin E and raw sugar to exfoliate and soften skin, plus reduce the appearance of cellulite.
Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator
Last but not least, top off your self-care routine with a little self-love! With seven patterns and three intensities, you're sure to find a combination that will help you feel maximum pleasure. Goop's latest vibrator, made with body-safe silicone, also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go. Even better, it has a rechargeable battery with battery-life display.
