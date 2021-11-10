Nikki Bella Reveals She & Artem Chigvintsev Went to Therapy During "Rough Patch" in Relationship

Watch : Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem

Done with the distance.

Nikki Bella revealed that she went through a "rough patch" with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev due to spending time apart for their respective careers.

"This is the longest we haven't seen each other," Nikki opened up during her The Bellas Podcast with twin sister Brie Bella on Nov. 10, citing that she has spent over six weeks away from Artem while he's filming Dancing With the Stars and she serves as a judge for the upcoming America's Got Talent: Extreme.

She continued, "It's been hard on [Artem] and it's been hard on me too, to not have my man in my bed."

The Total Bellas star also shared that she struggles co-parenting 15-month-old son Matteo Chigvintsev with Artem from afar. "Teo goes everywhere with mama," Nikki noted. "That's where he's comfortable, that's where he does best. [But] when you're away from each other, there's different time zones. Myself having Matteo and working long hours, I need Artem to check in in ways of like, 'How are you? how are you doing? How's Matteo doing? What can I do?'"