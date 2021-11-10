Sarah Jessica Parker Kicks Off Hocus Pocus 2 Filming With Sneak Peek at Sarah Sanderson

It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus…and a little sneak peek!
Sarah Jessica Parker is giving the world what it's been waiting for—the return of Sarah Sanderson. Fresh off wrapping the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, the 56-year-old actress has officially begun work on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. SJP teased her followers on her Instagram Stories, Wednesday, Nov. 10, with a little look at the prep that's going down for her return as the youngest of the Sanderson sisters.
"Hair and make up test on HP2," she sings as she points the camera at "Sarah Sanderson's face," which is just makeup being blended by the on-set artist. "We'll let you know, folks, how it all turns out. How it shakes down."
Keeping her face out of the frame, the actress then gives a little look at a blond wig being prepped. "Where's Sarah? Where's Sarah," she says in the iconic witches' voice. "I'm not showing more right now. We're in the early stages."
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022. In May, Sarah Jessica confirmed the news that she is reprising her role for the sequel. "Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus
Sisters??? X, SJ," she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the film's official logo.
Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson in the 1993 original, shared the same news—and summoned her sisters—on her Twitter page. "Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years…But we're BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus."
Little information is known about the film—directed by Anne Fletcher. However, it has been confirmed that the story line will involve Sarah, Winifred and Mary (Kathy Najimy), a.k.a the witchy Sanderson Sisters, making their return to Salem.
After 29 years, three young women accidently bring the sisters back to modern day.
The girls must figure out how to stop the child-hungry trio from running amok and wreaking havoc on the world.
Or of course, there will be hell to pay.