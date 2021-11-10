How Ariana Grande Trolled Blake Shelton at Gwen Stefani's Final Vegas Show

Watch : Blake Shelton Says Ariana Grande Calls Him "Grandpa"! LOL

The competition on The Voice is getting fierce.

So fierce, in fact, that Ariana Grande took her playful rivalry with fellow coach Blake Shelton all the way to Las Vegas last weekend, where the country singer's wife Gwen Stefani was performing the final concert in her Just a Girl residency.

Blake took the stage with Gwen at one point to perform their 2020 duet, "Happy Anywhere," and as he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 10, it was then that Ariana decided to take part in some good old-fashioned trolling.

"Afterwards, Ari was showing me on her phone that she was filming it and she was shouting, 'Look, everybody, my grandpa!'" Blake hilariously recalled. "And she was even doing the thing where you squish their head!"

The "God's Country" singer joked that the move should give The Voice fans a feel for "what happens when the camera is not on."