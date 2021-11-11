CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Round 2 Is Happening Now: Here Are the 15 Best Deals to Shop

Score amazing early Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, LEGO sets and more before they sell out.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 11, 2021 12:00 AMTags
E-comm: Walmart Deals For Days 2

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you enjoyed all the great deals you scored during the first round of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale Event, you're going to love round two. 

This time around, Walmart is offering a ton of great discounts on items we know are going to sell out fast. For instance, Apple AirPods are just $89 right now. If you're in the market for a tablet, you can save over $90 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab 7. The Arlo Essential wireless security camera is also on sale right now for $140 off. 

If you're shopping for kids, this round of Walmart's Deal for Days is so perfect for that. You can get $60 LEGO sets from Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic World for just $30 during the sale. There's even a $200 electric hoverboard on sale for less than $100 right now. 

There are hundreds of insane deals to go through, and you don't want to miss out. We rounded up the best deals we found. Check those out below. 

Today's Best Sales & Deals: Anthropologie, Sephora, Nordstrom & More

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods for under $100? Better act fast! This is one item that's sure to sell out quick. 

$119
$89
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

This is another deal you definitely don't want to pass up. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 is slim, lightweight and has a 10-inch screen that's perfect for streaming shows and movies. Right now you can save over $90 during Walmart's Deal for Days sale event. 

$230
$139
Walmart

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

2

See the Drama-Filled First Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4

3

Alec Baldwin Sued By Rust Team Member Over Fatal Shooting

Skullcandy Jib XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds

Looking for a pair of wireless headphones that won't break the bank? Look no further than these ones from Skullcandy. They're only $19 right now, and would make excellent Christmas gifts. 

$35
$19
Walmart

Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV

Everyone knows that Black Friday is the best time to shop for a new TV. Right now, you can save $80 off this 65-inch smart TV from Samsung. 

$648
$568
Walmart

HP Intel Core i3 Laptop

This laptop from HP is thin, lightweight and has a long battery life. It's perfect for everyday use. You can save $120 if you shop this today.

$399
$279
Walmart

Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven

This multipurpose air fryer toaster oven is a must-have in your kitchen. Walmart shoppers rate this highly and say it's highly recommended for families. Right now, you can score this for under $50. 

$89
$49
Walmart

Shark Navigator PRO Pet Upright Vacuum

There are a few really great vacuums on sale right now, and this is just one of them. If you have pets, Walmart shoppers say this is the one vacuum you need to get. Right now, you can snag this for $100 off. 

$199
$99
Walmart

Harry Potter LEGO Set

Shopping for kids this holiday season? This LEGO set is perfect Harry Potter fans ages eight and up. Best part is, it's only $30 right now! 

$54
$30
Walmart

Barbie Dream Camper

This highly-rated Barbie Dream Camper will be super popular with the kids. It's a 3-in-1 DreamCamper that features five living spaces, 360-degree play and 60 doll accessories.

$100
$60
Walmart

Yankee Candle Holiday Hearth Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle

If you're a fan of Yankee Candle, you don't want to miss out on this crazy good deal. There are 18 holiday options you can choose from, and you can score these for just $10! 

$30
$10
Walmart

Shark Cordless PetPRO with Powerfins

If you've been wanting a cordless vacuum, now's your chance to get one for a really good price. In fact, you can save $120 today. This is another deal that's definitely going to sell out fast.

$279
$159
Walmart

Shark EZ Bagless Self-Empty Robot Vacuum

If you want to make cleaning as easy as possible, we highly suggest getting the Shark EZ Bagless Self-Empty Robot Vacuum before it sells out. At over $200 off, this is one of the best deals we've seen. 

$499
$288
Walmart

Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven, 26-Quart

Air fryers are a must-have for anyone's kitchen. You can score this air fryer and oven for less than $100 right now.

$149
$99
Walmart

RCA LCD/LED Home Theater Projector with Roku

Create your very own theater at home with this projector from RCA. It comes with Roku, so you can even stream Netflix and Hulu. Right now, you can score this for under $90. 

$139
$89
Walmart

Crayola Colossal Creativity Tub, Art and Craft Supplies, Art Set Gift, 90 Pieces

This massive 90-piece creativity tub from Crayola comes with crayons, markers, twistable colored pencils, sidewalk chalk and more. At just $15, it's a total steal!

$21
$15
Walmart

Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out 20 Unexpected Wayfair Home Finds Under $100

 

