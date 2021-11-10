Alec Baldwin Sued By Rust Team Member Over Fatal Shooting

Following the fatal tragedy on the set of Rust late last month, Alec Baldwin is now facing a lawsuit from one of the movie's crew members.
In court documents obtained by E! News, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the movie's chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy, filed suit against Baldwin, as well as the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and the film's assistant director, Dave Halls, among others. The suit comes a little over two weeks after Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun, fatally striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Oct. 21.
According to the documents, Svetnoy claims the bullet that struck both Hutchins and Souza nearly hit him as well. Svetnoy also said that he was one of the first people to tend to Hutchins just moments after the gun went off, attempting to keep her conscious until help arrived.
E! News has reached out to reps for Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls for comment and have not heard back.
In the aftermath of the incident, Svetnoy also said that the defendants' alleged negligence has caused him "severe emotional distress."
Svetnoy's suit names Baldwin specifically because the crew member said the actor "owed a duty to Plaintiff and other crew members and actors on the Rust set to handle the Colt revolver provided to him by defendant Halls with reasonable care and diligence for the safety of Rust cast and crew."
"This duty called for Defendant Baldwin to double check the Colt revolver with Halls upon being handled to ensure that it did not contain live ammunition," the suit continues. Furthermore, the suit read in part, "This duty further called for [Baldwin] to handle the Colt revolver as if it was loaded and to refrain from pointing it at anyone."
In the days following the tragic incident, both Baldwin and the film's production company each released statements addressing the matter. Earlier this month, on Nov. 1, Baldwin gave his first on-camera comment about Hutchins, calling her his "friend."
In the suit, Svetnoy also said he knew Hutchins for more than five years and considered her a good friend. He is asking for an unspecified amount in damages and a jury trial.