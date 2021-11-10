LOL! Crystal Kung Minkoff Credits Her "Leather Pants" for RHOBH's People's Choice Awards Nom

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill's first Asian cast member unequivocally made a big splash in 2021!
And no one appreciates the gratitude more than RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff herself following news of the show's Reality TV Show of 2021 nomination at this year's People's Choice Awards.
"It's so beyond flattering and it's so funny because we have a group text with all of the girls on the show and everyone is saying congratulations and I said, 'Obviously it was my leather pants that got the nomination so you're all welcome,'" the mother of two jokingly during an exclusive chat with E! News at a screening of Julia presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts at The Eveleigh on Nov. 9.
Whether it was the leather pants or not, the reality star opened up about the relatability of the show and how it resonates with fans at home. "I think there's the aspect of conflict and resolution with women that everyone can sort of relate to, even though it feels a little more extreme," Minkoff revealed reflecting on the latest's season's buzzworthy success.
"I think it's aspirational, but you also see everyone struggle in different ways so I think it's an interesting mashup of what's going on in people's lives at home and what they are aspiring towards," Minkoff revealed regarding the realness of the series. "It's an interesting show to be on for sure. I never thought in my life I'd be on it."
Crystal beamed over RHOBH cast mate Lisa Rinna's Reality TV Star of 2021 nomination stating she has her vote.
"Always! We support each other," she shared. "We were so excited for her and I think she was floored and she deserves it. She's worked very hard her whole career so for her to get a nomination for reality is special for her."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is nominated for the Reality TV Show of 2021 with 90 Day Fiancé, Bachelor In Paradise, Below Deck, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
If Crystal and RHOBH are your pick, then you can help the squad possibly take home a PCAs trophy right now!
Voting is now open so head to the official voting site or take to Twitter with the hashtag of the category and your nominee pick now!
But hurry, you have until Nov. 17!