LOL! Crystal Kung Minkoff Credits Her "Leather Pants" for RHOBH's People's Choice Awards Nom

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill's first Asian cast member unequivocally made a big splash in 2021!

And no one appreciates the gratitude more than RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff herself following news of the show's Reality TV Show of 2021 nomination at this year's People's Choice Awards.

"It's so beyond flattering and it's so funny because we have a group text with all of the girls on the show and everyone is saying congratulations and I said, 'Obviously it was my leather pants that got the nomination so you're all welcome,'" the mother of two jokingly during an exclusive chat with E! News at a screening of Julia presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts at The Eveleigh on Nov. 9.

Whether it was the leather pants or not, the reality star opened up about the relatability of the show and how it resonates with fans at home. "I think there's the aspect of conflict and resolution with women that everyone can sort of relate to, even though it feels a little more extreme," Minkoff revealed reflecting on the latest's season's buzzworthy success.