How The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Is Supporting Dorit Kemsley After Robbery

Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion Robbery: NEW DETAILS

As Dorit Kemsley continues to recover from the harrowing home invasion that took place last month, her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars are giving her the support and space she needs.

That's according to Crystal Kung Minkoff, who provided insight into Dorit's healing process when E! News caught up with the season 11 newcomer at a screening of Julia presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts at The Eveleigh on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

"I saw her about two days after and I didn't want to physically touch her," Crystal exclusively told E! News. "Everyone is giving her the physical and emotional space but she is a trooper and she just wanted to jump right into work and all of the things that she is doing because she doesn't want to sit in it."

That's not to say Dorit isn't dealing with the trauma, though.

"She's also working on it," Crystal added. "She is seeing someone."