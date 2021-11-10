People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

We Dare You Not to Laugh at This Teaser for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is coming to Netflix just in time for Thanksgiving, and we are beyond grateful to have a seat at this hilarious family table. Find out all the details below.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 10, 2021 6:10 PMTags
TVJonas BrothersNick JonasJoe JonasKevin JonasCelebritiesNetflixPriyanka ChopraSophie TurnerPete Davidson
Watch: How Frankie Jonas Became the Internet's Favorite Jonas Brother

No one can get under your skin quite like your own friends and family—even when you're superstars.

On Nov. 10, Netflix released a teaser for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, hosted by Emmy-winning comedian, Kenan Thompson. The comedy special showcases the brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas as you never have seen them before.

The comedy special will see the multi-platinum global superstars in sketches, songs, games, and will feature a star-studded list of friends and family eager to make fun of them. The guest list includes Pete DavidsonNiall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Blake Shelton and Jack Whitehall, along with the brother's respective wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In the clip, Kenan asks Saturday Night Live funnyman Davidson whether he's a fan of the the triple-threat brothers. Pete responds with a grin, "Oh, I'm a huge fan. I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in the supermarket."

photos
Jonas Brothers Through the Years

He goes on, "I mean, show some respect, okay. Nick's a legit actor now. He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award."

Cynthia Parkhurst

The alleged new boyfriend of Kim Kardashian continues on as the brothers nearly fall out of their seats, "Did you know Nick even had a hit called "Jealous"? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it." 

Trending Stories

1

Happy Birthday, Dream Kardashian! Relive Her Cutest Photos With Family

2

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Shine as Lucille & Desi in New Trailer

3

RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Recalls Begging "For My Life" in Robbery

photos
Pete Davidson's Stacked Dating History

See the trio in the hot seat in the teaser below, and catch all the fun on Netflix when the special streams on Nov. 23.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Happy Birthday, Dream Kardashian! Relive Her Cutest Photos With Family

2

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Shine as Lucille & Desi in New Trailer

3

RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Recalls Begging "For My Life" in Robbery

4

Reese Witherspoon Sweetly Corrects Diane Keaton Over Pic of Son Deacon

5

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears