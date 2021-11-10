We Dare You Not to Laugh at This Teaser for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Watch : How Frankie Jonas Became the Internet's Favorite Jonas Brother

No one can get under your skin quite like your own friends and family—even when you're superstars.

On Nov. 10, Netflix released a teaser for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, hosted by Emmy-winning comedian, Kenan Thompson. The comedy special showcases the brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas as you never have seen them before.

The comedy special will see the multi-platinum global superstars in sketches, songs, games, and will feature a star-studded list of friends and family eager to make fun of them. The guest list includes Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Blake Shelton and Jack Whitehall, along with the brother's respective wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In the clip, Kenan asks Saturday Night Live funnyman Davidson whether he's a fan of the the triple-threat brothers. Pete responds with a grin, "Oh, I'm a huge fan. I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in the supermarket."