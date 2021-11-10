Bethenny Frankel Donates $10,000 to 9-Year-Old in Medically Induced Coma After Astroworld Tragedy

Bethenny Frankel's emergency assistance organization BStrong is donating $10,000 to the family of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Frankel announced the donation in an Instagram Stories post on Nov. 9 and said they "will bring the aid to his family." She also reflected on the tragedy in a separate message.
"Hug your babies….life is short and can change in an instant," The Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself planting a kiss on her 11-year-old daughter Bryn's forehead. "It's not always easy to give them what they want while ensuring their safety. Parenting is an ever changing thing and the world is not the same one we grew up in."
She then directed her followers to BStrong's website "to help the victims of this terrible #astroworld #travisty."
According to NBC News, Blount was on his father's shoulders at the Astroworld festival in NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5. After concertgoers started crushing into each other, the news organization continued, Blount's dad passed out and the child fell. NBC News reported Blount was nowhere to be found when his dad woke up but that his family finally located him at Texas Children's Hospital after calling local hospitals.
In a statement to NBC News, civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump said Blount suffered brain trauma after he was trampled. The news organization also reported Blount went into cardiac arrest at the concert or on his way to the hospital. In addition, his aunt, Taylor Blount, told NBC News the child is in a medically induced coma to minimize brain and heart function and to reduce swelling and that he also suffered damage to his lungs, liver and kidney.
"He has severe brain damage, severe kidney damage, severe liver damage," Crump, who is representing Blount's family, told KHOU 11. "It's going to take a miracle."
Blount is one of the hundreds of people injured at the Astroworld festival. Eight people have also been confirmed dead. Several lawsuits have been filed over the deaths and injuries, including filings against Scott, Drake (who also performed at the concert), ASM Global, ScoreMore, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, and NRG Park. A spokesperson for ASM Global, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and NRG Park told E! News "we are unable to comment" due to pending litigation and ongoing investigations, and Live Nation and ScoreMore did not respond to E! News' request for comment. E! News also reached out to Travis' and Drake's teams.
In a tweet shared on Nov. 6, Scott noted he's "absolutely devastated" by the tragic event. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."
Drake also noted his "heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering."
"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can," he wrote on Instagram. "May God be with you all."
Frankel called the incident "terribly upsetting" and noted that Houston was where BStrong began after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017.
"I was up all night thinking about those poor children (someone's babies) at that concert," she wrote in a separate tweet on Nov. 9. "It's so tragic….when something so unnecessary could have been avoided, I obsess incessantly about how to change the course of events."