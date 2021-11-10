People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Reign Disick Debuts Shaved Head in Scott Disick's Latest Adorable Photo

Watch: Scott Disick Hangs With Son Reign Amid Kourtney's Engagement

Fresh 'do, fireplace and quality father-son time? Yep, it's the "best night ever," according to Scott Disick

The father of three snapped adorable pics of son Reign Disick, 6, and daughter Penelope Disick, 9, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, including a photo capturing Reign's new 'do. "How ya doin' guy?" Scott joked with an up close photo of Reign fake frowning over his new shaved head

Scott added, "Best night ever," as Penelope laid down beside the fire in her pajamas. 

Scott has been sharing a series of cute family moments with Penelope and his "boyz" Reign and Mason Disick following ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker. From "Hanukkah shopping" to dining out with his "best friend" Mason and boating with P, Scott has been gushing over his kids.

And, Reign's bedtime has been especially cozy in recent weeks thanks to Scott's adorable nighttime pics. "Goodnight son," Scott captioned on Nov. 5 as Reign had a sleepy smile while wrapped in a blanket. 

Scott Disick and Kids' Sweet Family Night Out in Vegas

On Nov. 3, Scott wrote, "Almost 2 sleep in his little cocoon" on an Instagram Story of Reign bundled up

Plus, this isn't the first time Reign has opted for a buzz cut. Earlier this year in March, Reign traded in his rocker mohawk for a shave, and mom Kourtney quipped she was "not OK" after Reign first debuted his buzz in August 2020. 

See Reign's new look below, and relive his cutest moments (and hairstyles!). 

Buzz Cut

Reign showed off his fresh cut on Nov. 9, with dad Scott writing, "How ya doin' guy?" 

Bedtime Smiles

Reign flashed his signature grin while Scott captioned, "Goodnight son" on Nov. 4. 

Cozy as Ever

Dad Scott snuck a photo of Reign falling asleep in his "little cocoon" on Nov. 3.

Sweet Dreams

In another Instagram Story, Reign was finally fast asleep.

Rockin' It

Reign dressed up as the clown from It for Halloween, as Kourtney shared on Nov. 2. 

You'll Float Too

"Of course this was Reign's costume," aunt Khloe commented on Reign's terrifyingly adorable Halloween costume. 

Posing as Pennywise

Happy Halloween from Reign! The 6-year-old opted for an extra spooky costume this year.

Muscle Man

Pennywise wasn't his only costume, though! Kourtney shared a carousel of pics on Oct. 30, many of which featured Reign in different Halloween looks.

Laying Down the Law

Look out, lawbreakers! Reign's on the job.

Spooktacular Decor

If there's one thing the Kardashians love, it's decking out their houses for the holidays—Halloween included. Here, Reign's embracing Kourtney's affinity for witch hats!

All Smiles

In the same Instagram post showing off Reign's many Halloween costumes, Kourtney shared this adorable snapshot of him on a horse. 

Sleep Tight

Scott shared an adorable pic of a passed out Reign in October 2021 writing, "Night."

Mischievous Man

Reign danced to a sick beat before boarding dad Scott's "Lord" boat on Sept. 12. "Get it rayman," the Talentless founder captioned a cute Instagram video.

"Ray" of Sunshine

Scott shared an adorable series of pics showing Reign onboard his boat on Sept. 12. "Ray on deck," Scott wrote alongside a pic of Reign helping guide the boat. 

Class is in Session

Nautical class, that is! "Teaching em how to do this," Scott captioned a pic with son Reign on Sept. 12. 

Cheesy Pic

"Say [cheese]," Scott captioned a pic of Reign squinting on Aug. 4 with a cheddar cheese emoji. Reign donned a vintage Chicago Bulls tee. Amelia Hamlin even commented with an inside joke nickname for Reign, writing, "raymen noodle soup."

Holding On

Reign enjoys playing in the pool on Aug. 1. 

Summer Splash

Reign continues to prove he's having the best summer in an adorable pool pic, shared by Scott on July 27. "Good morning America," the Talentless founder captioned.

Precious Cargo

Scott shared a cute pic of Reign sitting atop a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffle bag and two large black suitcases in the trunk of a luxury van. "Package," the Talentless founder captioned the photo as Reign stared off into the distance.

Blue Steel

Reign shows off his model good looks in a portrait shot by dad Scott on July 18. 

Yacht Party

"Let's boat," Scott wrote on Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo of Reign striking a pose while dancing onboard a boat on July 18. 

Daddy's Boy

Scott captioned, "My boy" to a cute photo of Reign making a face while playing with a water glass during a meal on July 18. 

Sibling Time

Reign, Mason and Penelope played tag in the sand on July 18. 

Lunch Date

Reign was all smiles while posing with family friends and sister Penelope during lunch in the Hamptons on July 18. 

Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

New Wheels

Sorry, Reign—there's no getting behind the wheel of this sweet ride for at least 10 years!

