See Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Like Never Before as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Full Trailer

We're stepping back in time to the 1950s on the big screen—but not everything is black and white.



The newly unveiled trailer for the highly anticipated movie Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, spotlights the not always rosy dynamic between Lucille Ball and her husband of 20 years, Desi Arnaz.



The upcoming biopic, directed by Aaron Sorkin, is set for release in late December and will explore both the professional and personal lives of the famous couple, which was famously complex. The couple eloped in November 1940, starred in I Love Lucy together from 1951 to 1957, and subsequently divorced in 1960.



In the trailer, the facets of both life and love for Lucille—best known for inciting hysterics from live audiences—proved to be no laughing matter as she tried to keep the couples's on-screen magic afloat for their hit show while dealing with a much more complicated relationship behind the scenes.