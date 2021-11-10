Lady Gaga Just Joined TikTok and Her First Post Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch : Lady Gaga SLAYS "House of Gucci" U.K. Premiere

Lady Gaga is officially on TikTok and there's already a million reasons why we should follow her!

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Mother Monster made her debut on the social media app—and her arrival is every fashion lover's dream. In the video, Gaga recites the "Father, Son and House of Gucci" tagline from the House of Gucci film before she transitions into a stunning purple Gucci gown.

Feeling herself—as Gaga should—she steps away from the camera while flashing a stunning ring from Tiffany & Co. Giving her followers everything (and more) the "Paparazzi" singer strutted around the room putting her gown, from the Love Parade Collection, and its wings on display.

Gaga also flashed a little leg for the camera, as she showed off her fishnet stockings and platform boots. The video may be the best 21 seconds the internet has ever seen and the 35-year-old pop star has the stats to prove it.

Just hours after launching, her account has already amassed over 3.6 million followers and her inaugural video has over 1.3 million likes.

There's no telling how active Gaga will be on the social platform or if she will add another video as she continues her press run.