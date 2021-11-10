Vanessa Hudgens and Boyfriend Cole Tucker's Tropical Getaway Will Make You Want a Vacation ASAP

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

From the looks of these photos, we wouldn't want to break free from Vanessa Hudgens' vacation any time soon.

The High School Musical alum is getting some R&R in paradise—in this case, Antigua. Late Tuesday, Nov. 9, the actress shared photos to Instagram of her current getaway to the Caribbean island, and credited Hodges Bay Resort & Spa for what appear to be some seriously swanky accommodations. In one photo, the 32-year-old star posed on a deck overlooking the ocean.

But she's not there to soak up the sea, sun and sand alone. Her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, joined her on the trip and was featured in two of her vacation snaps, including one of them kissing while the water served as a picturesque backdrop. She captioned the post, "Just magic."

On Valentine's Day, the couple made their romance official on social media with Instagram tributes to each other. "It's you, it's me, it's us," the former Disney star captioned a photo of them in a liplock to share the personal news.