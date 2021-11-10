Prince Harry Slams "Misogynistic" Term "Megxit" in Discussion on Misinformation

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were Target of Twitter Hate Campaign

Prince Harry is speaking out against misinformation, which he's described as a "global humanitarian crisis."

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex discussed the topic during the RE:WIRED virtual conference on Nov. 9. Harry appeared in a panel titled "The Internet Lie Machine" along with Renée DiResta, technical research manager of the Stanford Internet Observatory; Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change and co-chair of The Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder; and WIRED editor-at-large Steven Levy.

During the talk, the Archewell cofounder shared how he's felt the impact of misinformation "personally over the years" and discussed his experience with the U.K. press.

"I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth," he said. "My experience, I guess, has been more pre-social media around the U.K. press, who sadly conflate profit with purpose and news with entertainment. And they don't report the news, they create it. And they've successfully turned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip with devastating consequences for the country."