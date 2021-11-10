Prince George Ate a Live Ant Like a "Little Hero," Recalls Adventurer Bear Grylls

Watch : Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!

Prince George can officially be described as a lionhearted little one.



British adventurer and TV star Bear Grylls recalled the moment the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton popped a live ant right in his mouth back in August 2019.



The courageous moment happened during the King's Cup Regatta (the inaugural sailing event hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge), when the then 6-year-old's grandmother, Carole Middleton, invited the Man vs. Wild star over to meet the prince, who is a huge fan. And although Bear went on to explain that he didn't "really mean" to encourage George to eat an ant that day, the opportunity present itself and well—he went for it.

"So, we were chatting, and he was down here, and just as we were chatting, a stream of ants went across his feet," Bear recalled during the Nov. 9 episode of Good Morning Britain. "And him and me looked at them—he looked at me with those amazed wide eyes—and I said, 'Come on, we've got to eat one.' And he said, 'Oh really?' and we ate."