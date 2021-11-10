CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : CMA Awards 2020: See the Cutest Couples of the Night

It's a big night for country music's hottest stars.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to celebrate a year filled with memorable hits from beloved performers. Superstar Luke Bryan, known to TV audiences as a judge on American Idol, is hosting the event for the first time.

Heading into the night, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led the way as the most-nominated artists with five noms apiece, with both in the running for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett picked up four nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

As to be expected, the 2021 CMA Awards ceremony has a stacked lineup of talented performers. Among those set to showcase their pipes are Luke, Eric, Chris, Gabby, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of winners. The 2021 CMA Awards airs Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.