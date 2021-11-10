Celebs Can't Stop Wearing the NASA Trend That We Love to the Moon & Back

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Houston, we have a TREND!
When you think of outer space, fashion doesn't normally come to mind. But celebrities are proving the NASA logo can be a super cool addition to your wardrobe. Balenciaga even has a space collection, proving the "meatball" and "worm" NASA logos have a place in streetwear trends.
Dua Lipa rocked a hat with a NASA logo underneath her cozy scarf for the perfect fall look. Chris Evans looked dreamy in a NASA trucker hat while he serenaded his Instagram followers with his piano. Ariana Grande paired an oversized NASA t-shirt with her signature knee-high boots, and admiring her look reminded us about her song "NASA." These celebs looked so cool in their NASA attire that we couldn't help but hop on the trend.
Scroll below to check out these thirteen out of this world styles from H&M, Amazon, ASOS, and more.
Printed Sweatshirt
This H&M sweatshirt is complete with an embroidered flag on the sleeve, making it look much more expensive than it actually is. It also comes in an adorable light blue color!
NASA Vintage Space Program Tee
This colorful, retro graphic tee is a unique take on the NASA trend!
NASA Logo Embroidered Patched Mesh Back Cap
The NASA logo on this hat is nicknamed "the worm." This logo made its debut in the 70s and was reintroduced in 2020. Trucker hats are trending, so you're rocking two trends with this hat. Bonus: it looks just like the one Chris Evans wore!
NASA Collage Panel Long Sleeve Tee
We're obsessed with the vintage look of this long-sleeve t-shirt.
Infinite Hats NASA Lunar Insignia Embroidered Cuff Long Beanie
We're adding this NASA beanie to our carts ASAP for the colder months ahead.
Men's Vintage Fade Brass Tacks NASA Graphic Tee
This classic NASA tee is the perfect way to rock this celebrity trend.
Planets Crew Sock
How fun are these socks? They'd be the perfect gift for your space-loving friend.
NASA Insignia Embroidered Pigment Dyed Cap
This navy blue NASA logo hat looks just like Dua Lipa's! Now if we could just find the rest of her wardrobe...
NASA Mission Statement Tee
This understated t-shirt is cool, chic, and even includes NASA's mission statement.
NASA Men's & Big Men's Long Sleeve Graphic Tee, Sizes S-3XL
We don't need some space from this trendy t-shirt.
Pull&Bear NASA t-shirt in green
This colorful NASA t-shirt pays tribute to The Sunshine State, where one of NASA's launch sites is located.
NASA Logo Men's Hoodie
How cool is this sweatshirt? We're cozying up in it all winter long.
Men's NASA Circle Logo T-Shirt
If you see us rocking this t-shirt every day hoping we'll get invited on the next space flight, no you didn't.
If you're still in the mood to shop, Tory Burch Secretly Put a Ton of Things on Sale: These Are 12 Deals You Don't Want to Miss