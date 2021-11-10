People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Celebs Can't Stop Wearing the NASA Trend That We Love to the Moon & Back

We don't need some space from these space travel inspired styles.

Houston, we have a TREND!

When you think of outer space, fashion doesn't normally come to mind. But celebrities are proving the NASA logo can be a super cool addition to your wardrobe. Balenciaga even has a space collection, proving the "meatball" and "worm" NASA logos have a place in streetwear trends. 

Dua Lipa rocked a hat with a NASA logo underneath her cozy scarf for the perfect fall look. Chris Evans looked dreamy in a NASA trucker hat while he serenaded his Instagram followers with his piano. Ariana Grande paired an oversized NASA t-shirt with her signature knee-high boots, and admiring her look reminded us about her song "NASA." These celebs looked so cool in their NASA attire that we couldn't help but hop on the trend. 

Scroll below to check out these thirteen out of this world styles from H&M, Amazon, ASOS, and more. 

Lululemon's It Girl Bag Just Got Even Better

Printed Sweatshirt

This H&M sweatshirt is complete with an embroidered flag on the sleeve, making it look much more expensive than it actually is. It also comes in an adorable light blue color! 

$30
$27
H&M

NASA Vintage Space Program Tee

This colorful, retro graphic tee is a unique take on the NASA trend!

$34
Urban Outfitters

NASA Logo Embroidered Patched Mesh Back Cap

The NASA logo on this hat is nicknamed "the worm." This logo made its debut in the 70s and was reintroduced in 2020. Trucker hats are trending, so you're rocking two trends with this hat. Bonus: it looks just like the one Chris Evans wore! 

$19
Amazon

NASA Collage Panel Long Sleeve Tee

We're obsessed with the vintage look of this long-sleeve t-shirt. 

$39
Urban Outfitters

Infinite Hats NASA Lunar Insignia Embroidered Cuff Long Beanie

We're adding this NASA beanie to our carts ASAP for the colder months ahead. 

$17
Amazon

Men's Vintage Fade Brass Tacks NASA Graphic Tee

This classic NASA tee is the perfect way to rock this celebrity trend. 

$40
Nordstrom

Planets Crew Sock

How fun are these socks? They'd be the perfect gift for your space-loving friend. 

$10
Urban Outfitters

NASA Insignia Embroidered Pigment Dyed Cap

This navy blue NASA logo hat looks just like Dua Lipa's! Now if we could just find the rest of her wardrobe... 

$22
Amazon

NASA Mission Statement Tee

This understated t-shirt is cool, chic, and even includes NASA's mission statement. 

$34
Urban Outfitters

NASA Men's & Big Men's Long Sleeve Graphic Tee, Sizes S-3XL

We don't need some space from this trendy t-shirt

$15
Walmart

Pull&Bear NASA t-shirt in green

This colorful NASA t-shirt pays tribute to The Sunshine State, where one of NASA's launch sites is located. 

$28
$23
ASOS

NASA Logo Men's Hoodie

How cool is this sweatshirt? We're cozying up in it all winter long. 

$45
$27
Macys

Men's NASA Circle Logo T-Shirt

If you see us rocking this t-shirt every day hoping we'll get invited on the next space flight, no you didn't.

$30
$16
Target

