Amy Schumer Reacts After Man Meets Her "Screaming" 2-Year-Old Son Gene

Celebs—they're just like us!
Amy Schumer may be a popular comedienne and actress, but when it comes down to it, she's just a regular mom. Case in point: Amy recently had to chase after her two-year-old son, Gene Fischer, who was seemingly keen on exploring New York City.
Little Gene was apprehended by Carlton J. Smith, who shared on Instagram that he met the 40-year-old actress and her son as he was running some errands on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
"As I walked down the block to my apartment hauling a shopping cart full of albums... a little blonde kid comes running toward me screaming with his arms outstretched," he wrote. "So I prepared to let my hands go because I'll knock a toddler out over my vinyl (joke) but just then his mother comes towards me laughing. So I laugh as well."
That mother just so happened to be Amy, who Carlton described as "incredibly sweet and gracious."
The pair took a selfie together and Carlton posted it on his Instagram, where Amy commented, "You made my night!!"
The actress went on to share the picture to her Instagram Story, writing, "I [heart emoji] New York."
Since welcoming Gene two years ago, Amy has been nothing but transparent when it comes to her experience with motherhood.
In February, she said on Late Night With Seth Meyers that her best advice to new parents is "you just have to live and learn."
She explained, "You don't know how good you're going to be as a parent. I got some nice advice from Natalie Portman, who was like, 'You have more instincts than you know you have.' And what I'm finding is that Natalie Portman is a huge liar. Because so far, my instincts are all wrong."
For example, Amy lamented her and husband Chris Fischer's decision to name their son Gene Attell Fischer, because they later realized, "We did name him genital."
They've since changed his name to Gene David Fischer, but as Amy put it, "What sucks now is you can never make fun of another kid's name... When a celebrity has a baby and they name it something stupid, you can't be like, 'Nice name, idiot.' Because it's like, 'Well, what did you name your kid, Amy?'"