Why You Need Beast's Instagram-Worthy Blender in Your Life

If you've taken a gander at Oprah's 2021 Favorite Things List, goop's $495,000 gift guide or Nordstrom's Holiday Make it Pop-In, you've probably seen the Beast Blender. The aesthetically pleasing compact blender is making its rounds on nearly every tastemaker's gift guide— as it should! Take it from me, I've been using the Beast Blender on a daily for months.

Besides its futuristic, sleek design that makes any countertop look chic, the Beast Blender features innovative technology that allows you to blend smoothies, juices, sauces and soups with ease. Among the many ways it's different from other blenders on the market, it has features like a 12-rib vessel design for increased turbulence, blade speed monitoring that automatically makes adjustments to maintain consistent speed and torque, plus it monitors internal temperature to avoid overheating. In simple terms, it's a blender with an Ivy League degree.

I've gone through a handful of blenders in my life because as a smoothie and juice connoisseur I need a blender that is easy to clean, relatively quiet and one that I won't have to constantly shake when I've filled it to the brim with fruit, veggies and whatever TikTok told me to add in my drink. Before the Beast Blender came into my life, no other blender was able to deliver.

With the Beast Blender, I can lock in the blending vessel and let it do its 1-minute blend program and not have to move a muscle. I haven't even touched on my favorite part of this magical kitchen must-have!