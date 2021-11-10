Jared Leto Defends His Gag Gifts to Castmates, Says He Never "Crossed Any Lines"

Watch : Jared Leto Had "No Idea" About Coronavirus

For years now, there have been rumors about the gifts Jared Leto gave to the Suicide Squad cast.

It all started when Viola Davis told Vanity Fair that Leto gave his co-stars "some really horrific gifts." She spoke casually about the incident, describing how he sent a dead hog to the table read and gifted Margot Robbie a black rat with a mix of awe and fear.

Somehow, Davis' remarks about the incident were twisted as if it was a game of telephone, and before long, people were whispering that he gave the Wolf of Wall Street actress a dead rat.

To be fair, the Dallas Buyers Club actor let people believe he really did send those presents. At the Suicide Squad premiere, he told E! News that he sent "used condoms" and "anal beads" to his co-stars as a gag gift.

"I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise, of spontaneity, and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there," he said at the time. "The Joker is somebody who doesn't really respect things like personal space or boundaries."