Is 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Coming? Taylor Swift Says This Easter Egg Is "Just The Beginning"

Watch : Taylor Swift Teases New Short Film for "All Too Well"

Look what you made Taylor Swift do!

The Grammy-winning musician recently responded to a TikTok user's interesting discovery about her upcoming short film, All Too Well. Come Friday, Nov. 12, the superstar will release a new 10-minute version of her beloved track of the same name, as well as her re-recorded Red album.

Last week, Taylor sent her fans into a frenzy after she teased her short film on Instagram. And in true Swifties fashion, they were, well, swift to notice an Easter egg in the short clip.

"The car in the All Too Well short film was made in 1989!!!!" @mrperfectlyfine13 wrote on TikTok on Saturday, Nov. 6. The user added a photo of the 1989 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which fueled theories that 1989 (Taylor's Version) might be on the way.

After all, she unexpectedly released a re-recording of "Wildest Dreams" from the album in September. Plus, the year 1989 holds a special significance to the 31-year-old artist, who was born that same year.