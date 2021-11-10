Catelynn Lowell's Teen Mom Reunion With Daughter Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

No matter how much time passes, the amount of love in this family stays the same.
On the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG, which also fell on World Adoption Day, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were able to have a face-to-face reunion with their 12-year-old daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption in 2009.
"When Ty and I chose a semi open adoption at 16, I never realized how joyful and painful it would be," Catelynn shared in the emotional episode. "After Carly turned 4, the cameras weren't allowed at our visits out of respect to her adoptive parents, but now I focus on the girls having a relationship as sisters."
Although viewers were unable to see Carly and her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa Davis, the family was able to enjoy quality time at an undisclosed park, followed by a group dinner.
While the visits were filled with many happy memories, Tyler couldn't help but break down to his adoption counselor, Dawn, after saying goodbye to Carly.
"She adores you guys so much," Dawn explained. "You're going to be the only thing she thinks about and talks about for the next weeks. She's just going to be thinking about all these special times together. It's so meaningful."
When Tyler replied that "it doesn't get easier," Dawn replied, "You wouldn't be human if it did."
Back in 2009, fans watched Tyler and Catelynn make the difficult decision to place Carly for adoption on MTV's 16 and Pregnant. Since then, the couple has welcomed three daughters: Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and 2-month-old Rya.
During a recent interview with E! News, Catelynn reflected on sharing her family's story with MTV for more than 10 years.
"I really do think that it opened the eyes for lots of people to really see how real adoption works and the struggles that birth parents go through and adoptive parents go through," Catelynn explained. "It's not a Lifetime movie. It's authentic."
And while Tyler tries his best not to cry in front of Carly, one suggestion from an extended family member in this week's episode may have him rethinking his ways.
"You say you want to be honest with your kids. You got to be honest with her too," Catelynn's grandmother Deb suggested. "We're always so excited to see you, but this is the sad part. It's hard to say goodbye."
Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.