Score Puffers, Bombers, Sherpa & More Jackets Up to 70% Off

We rounded up the best deals on this season's hottest jackets.

By Emily Spain Nov 10, 2021 12:00 PM
It's officially time to pull your jackets out of hibernation!

Words cannot express how excited we are to finally don our bomber, sherpa and puffer jackets and look like a walking marshmallow or an abominable snowman on our morning coffee runs. Although a good portion of our closet is already filled with winter-ready coats, we like to treat ourselves to a new style or two every year. 

In an attempt to keep our savings account where we want it for upcoming holiday shopping, we scoured the web to find deals on this season's hottest jackets. Among our findings, we found Levi's sherpa-lined jackets over 45% off, $100 in savings on bomber jackets, plus leather puffer jackets over 70% off and more insane deals.

For the rest of the budget-friendly options we found on our quest for the perfect winter jacket, scroll below!

Marc New York Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

We are currently obsessed with leather puffers jackets and this one is no exception. It doesn't hurt that you're saving $140!

$200
$60
Nordstrom Rack

ASOS Design Padded Bomber Jacket in Cream

Who said white is reserved for the summer? This bomber jacket will brighten any outfit while keeping you cozy.

$60
$30
ASOS

Mirol Women's Sherpa Fleece Jacket

Available in tons of fun colorways, this fleece jacket will definitely up the cozy factor of your wardrobe.

$50
$39
Amazon

Lark & Ro Women's Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket

This cloud-like jacket is perfect for those in-between days when you need some sort of a jacket but a fur-lined winter coat isn't necessary.

$79
$41
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket

If you don't already have this classic sherpa trucker jacket in your closet, just take a look at one of the 1,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon for extra convincing.

$98
$50
Amazon

Alo Yoga Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket

This jacket is giving us cozy sporty spice vibes and we're so here for the price cut, too!

$248
$150
Amazon

Lucky Brand Short Hooded Puffer Jacket

Score over $130 off this cropped puffer jacket that will certainly keep spirits bright when the colder weather kicks in.

$198
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Sherpa Jacket

Everyone needs a sherpa jacket like this in their life. Put it on post-workout, use it to layer or wear it on its own when you're running around doing errands.

$80
$40
Gap Factory

Point Reyes Bomber

We love this bomber because you can wear it during night runs or dress it up for a fun street style look.

$158
$60
Athleta

Women's Levi's® Faux-Fur Collar Sherpa Bomber Jacket

Given our winter wardrobe is approximately 98% full of black clothes, we are obsessed with this colorblock sherpa jacket that will go with just about anything.

$180
$100
Kohl's

Noize Chevelle Crop Puffer Jacket

This uber-chic metallic jacket is a steal! Not to mention, it will compliment your holiday party fits.

$219
$100
Nordstrom

Levi's Women's Puffer Jacket

Building on the western motifs that dominated fall fashion, this winter-ready jacket features the cutest print. The drawcord toggle and back elastic waist is also a plus!

$150
$99
Nordstrom

Men's Levi's® Faux-Leather Sherpa-Lined Aviator Bomber Jacket

Upgrade your wardrobe with this handsome bomber jacket that has a cozy sherpa-lined body.

$160
$95
Kohl's

Levi's Women's Quilted Puffer Jacket

We live for a denim on denim look! This quilted puffer jacket will help you do just that or you can pair it with some leather pants.

$120
$90
Nordstrom

ASOS Design Petite faux leather quilted bomber jacket in camel

We know this jacket isn't on sale, but it is under $100 so it deserves an honorable mention. We are obsessed with the sleek design and quilted details.

$80
ASOS

