See the Cast of The Challenge: All Stars Season 2, Then and Now

MJ Garrett, Tina Barta, Tyler Duckworth and 21 other veterans returned for the Paramount+ spinoff series' second season. See how much they've changed since they last appeared on The Challenge.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 11, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Watch: Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

Oh my god, they're back again.

Old-school MTV fans, get ready for another round of blasts from the past as The Challenge: All Stars returns for its second season on Paramount+.

The spinoff series, which was created by the franchise's godfather Mark Long, reunites viewers with their favorite Real World and Road Rules alum, the ones who helped turn The Challenge into a global sensation. And, despite their absences from recent seasons, they definitely still have what it takes to deliver intense fights, hot hookups and a damn good time. Sure, this throwback may have a bad back, but everyone is still ready to party hard.

Some of season two's cast members haven't appeared on TV in over 15 years, like former winners MJ Garrett and Jodi Weatherton, while others, including four-time champ Darrell Taylor and Teck Holmes, are back for another shot at the $500,000 grand prize after losing to Yes Duffy in the inaugural season. (The reigning champion chose to skip this outing.)

But arguably the best part of The Challenge: All Stars is getting to catch up with some of our favorite former reality stars, like Tyler Duckworth, Tina Barta and Cohutta Grindstaff.

Check out how much these All Stars have—or haven't—changed since their last appearance on the MTV reality hit and find out what they've been up to since stepping away from the franchise...

 

MTV, Paramount+
Tina Barta

The Road Rules: South Pacific vet went on to become one of the franchise's most iconic female competitors, making it to two finals but never bringing home a win. 

In the 15 years since her memorable last appearance in The Duel, in which she was disqualified for punching Beth Stolarczyk, Tina's life is, in her words in the season premiere, "fabulous. I have a husband, no kids. I don't work. I have a pool in the backyard. Life is really good."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images, Paramount+
Janelle Casanave

The Real World: Key West alum only competed in two Challenge seasons, but won The Inferno 3

After last appearing in 2008, the 39-year-old went on to become a surgical nurse and is married with two children. 

Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Paramount+
Derek Chavez

After The Real World: Cancun, Derek competed on three seasons, last appearing in 2013 on Rivals II. The 33-year-old now resides in Arizona.

MTV, Paramount+
Nehemiah Clark

During The Real World: Austin vet's time on The Challenge, he won one of the four seasons he competed on before making his final appearance on 2011's Rivals. After being eliminated just before the final in the inaugural season of All Stars, he is back for another shot at the title. 

But in his decade away, the 36-year-old still had ties to the franchise, remaining close friends with Wes Bergmann. The two created their own digital show, Friends With Benefits, during quarantine, which featured appearances from other alumni. 

While he was once Beth Stolarcyzk's "Tenderoni," Nehemiah struck up a showmance with Jemmye Carroll during All Stars' first season. 

Ryan Born/WireImage for Jive Records, Paramount+
Melinda Collins

After making her debut on The Real World: Austin, Melinda went on to compete in four seasons of The Challenge, competing alongside and then against her Texas housemate-turned-husband Danny Jamieson before their divorce in 2010.

The 38-year-old married Matt Collins in 2016 and the couple have a 2-year-old son, Camden. Melinda is the co-host of the Blonde Moments podcast.

Rick Diamond/WireImage, Paramount+
Casey Cooper

While the Fresh Meat alum was an alternate for season one, Casey is now hoping for her first-ever Challenge win.

Since competing on The Ruins in 2009, the 34-year-old now works as an accountant and is engaged to her longtime boyfriend. 

Michael Bezjian/WireImage, Paramount+
Katie Cooley

New last name, same Katie!

The Road Rules: The Quest star was a staple of the franchise back when she was Katie Doyle, competing on nine seasons and notching one win.

After last appearing on 2010's Cutthroat, Katie, 44, settled down in Lexington, Ky., and welcomed a now 6-year-old daughter with her husband before returning for All-Stars season one. In addition to working as a finance manager, Katie also runs her own lifestyle blog.

Theo Wargo/WireImage for GLAAD, Paramount+
Tyler Duckworth

After a decade away from the franchise, the two-time champion from The Real World: Key West is back for a shot at another title. And Tyler, who is now a teacher in North Dakota and getting his doctorate, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he didn't leave the franchise by choice.

"I thought they lost my number because I won two Challenges in a row and then never heard from them again," the 40-year-old admitted. "It felt like I was being punished for doing so well."

While Tyler has no ill will toward the producers, he went on to add, "There's a lot of shoulda-coulda-wouldas. I feel like I missed out, but I had to grow up at some point, and I am just so, so appreciative to be able to get back in gear and participate again. But yeah, I probably would have won a couple more, easily. Easily!"

 

MTV, Paramount+
Brad Fiorenza

Since his debut on The Real World: San Diego in 2004, Brad has been one of the show's most dominant male competitors, winning one season and making it to three additional finals. Brad last competed on the OG show in 2018.

The 40-year-old has two sons with his ex-wife Tori Gwynn, whom he met on The Gauntlet III. After their divorce in 2016, Brad entered a brief romance with Britni Thornton, a former Challenger. 

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Image, Paramount+
MJ Garrett

MJ first appeared on The Real World: Philadelphia before going on to compete on three seasons of the spinoff, winning The Gauntlet II in 2005 and last appearing in 2009.

The 41-year-old is married to Amanda Weaver (who starred as Mary Anne on The Real Gilligan's Island 2) and the couple have two daughters: Bella, 14, and Liv, 11.

Thos Robinson/Getty Images, Paramount+
Leah Gillingwater

The Real World: Paris alum went on to compete on just one season of The Challenge, 2004's The Inferno, before going on to move to Los Angeles and becoming a mom. The 41-year-old's Insta bio states she works as a producer and stage manager.

Instagram, Paramount+
Cohutta Grindstaff

Cohutta competed on four seasons, last appearing in 2015, after making his debut on The Real World: Sydney.

The 38-year-old now owns his own construction company in Montana. He lives with his longtime girlfriend in a cabin on a sheep farm.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Paramount+
Teck Holmes

The Real World: Hawaii's breakout star went on to compete in just one outing, Challenge 2000, in, you guessed it, 2000.

Two decades later, many fans were surprised to see that All Stars secured Teck, 45, on its roster, and he didn't disappoint, becoming the comic relief of the season despite an early elimination.

Following his reality TV days, Teck went on to become an actor, producer and DJ.

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Paramount+
Ryan Kehoe

After making his debut on Fresh Meat in 2006, Ryan competed in five additional seasons, making it to the final of The Island. He is back in action after more than 11 years away. 

The 40-year-old currently resides in NYC, but has plans to move to Austin.

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images, Paramount+
Derrick Kosinski

The Road Rules: X-Treme alum went on to become one of the fiercest competitors in Challenge history and is a three-time winner, though he failed to make it to the finals of All Stars last season. 

The 38-year-old is engaged to longtime girlfriend Nicole Gruman and hosts the popular Challenge Mania podcast.

MTV, Paramount+
Ayanna Mackins

The Road Rules: Semester at Sea alum last appeared in 2005 on Battle of the Sexes II and is actually the first-ever Challenger to be disqualified from the competition for an off-camera physical altercation. 

Ayanna, 41, is married and has four kids, two teenagers and two toddlers. 

Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Paramount+
Jonna Mannion

Hailing from The Real World: Cancun, Jonna appeared on five seasons of The Challenge, the last one being Battle of the Exes 2 in 2015.

The 33-year-old now has two children, daughter Naleigh, 5, and son Cal, 22 months, with her husband, Kevin. Jonna left to film All Stars just three months after welcoming her second child, making it to the finals.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Bud Light, Paramount+
Steve Meinke

After making his TV debut on Road Rules: The Quest, Steve went on to compete on The Gauntlet in 2003. He now works as a hand model. 

Adam Rountree/Getty Images, Paramount+
Sophia Pasquis

Following her run on Road Rules: The Quest, where she made history as the first gay cast member on the show, Sophia made it to the finals of the only Challenge season she competed on in 2002.

Sophia now lives in New Jersey and was an alternate for season one of All Stars.

Jim Spellman/WireImage, Paramount+
Jasmine Reynaud

After making her debut on The Real World: Cancun, Jasmin went on to compete on five seasons, last appearing in 2014.

The 34-year-old is now living in Massachusetts and is married with two children.

MTV, Paramount+
Kendal Sheppard

The Road Rules: Campus Crawl alum won the only season of The Challenge she appeared on: 2004's The Inferno.

Since then, the 42-year-old got married, became a mom of three, began a career as a nurse and got super into yoga, which helped her to become a major threat during the first season of All Stars

Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Paramount+
Darrell Taylor

The Road Rules: Campus Crawl star is one of the show's most dominant competitors with four wins and he appeared on the most recent season of the OG show and made it to the final of season one of All Stars. 

When he's not competing, Darrell, 42, is a personal trainer and runs his own boxing gym, LB4LB Fitness, in Los Angeles. He married his longtime girlfriend Milasent Hernandez in 2017 and they have two children.

MTV, Paramount+
Laterrian Wallace

After his time on Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour, Laterrian competed on three Challenges, last appearing in 2003 on The Gauntlet.

Eighteen years later, the 44-year-old is committed to the fitness and lifestyle spaces, posting his workouts on Instagram and is back for another chance at winning a Challenge after being eliminated in season one of All Stars

Instagram, Paramount+
Jodi Weatherton

After winning The Duel in 2007, the Road Rules: X-Treme vet and two-time champ didn't return to the franchise, telling Entertainment Weekly she was never invited back. But that was OK with Jodi. 

"I really thought 15 years ago that I was done doing the show," she explained. "I really wanted to start a family and use my college degree and move on with my life. I was ready to stop doing the shows and never thought I would do one again."

Jodi, 40, is now married with two children living in Minneapolis and working at an army wellness center.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres a new episode every Thursday on Paramount+.

 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

