See the Cast of The Challenge: All Stars Season 2, Then and Now

Watch : Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

Oh my god, they're back again.

Old-school MTV fans, get ready for another round of blasts from the past as The Challenge: All Stars returns for its second season on Paramount+.

The spinoff series, which was created by the franchise's godfather Mark Long, reunites viewers with their favorite Real World and Road Rules alum, the ones who helped turn The Challenge into a global sensation. And, despite their absences from recent seasons, they definitely still have what it takes to deliver intense fights, hot hookups and a damn good time. Sure, this throwback may have a bad back, but everyone is still ready to party hard.

Some of season two's cast members haven't appeared on TV in over 15 years, like former winners MJ Garrett and Jodi Weatherton, while others, including four-time champ Darrell Taylor and Teck Holmes, are back for another shot at the $500,000 grand prize after losing to Yes Duffy in the inaugural season. (The reigning champion chose to skip this outing.)

But arguably the best part of The Challenge: All Stars is getting to catch up with some of our favorite former reality stars, like Tyler Duckworth, Tina Barta and Cohutta Grindstaff.