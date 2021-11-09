Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift and More Celebs Who Served as Bridesmaids in Their Loved Ones' Wedding

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy's Retro-Lingerie Look for Emmys After-Party

These stars said yes to the (bridesmaids') dresses.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and many other A-listers might have main character energy, but even they've taken a step back from the spotlight for an important role: to serve as a bridesmaid in a friend or family member's wedding.

Most recently, The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy held the prestigious maid of honor title at heiress Ivy Getty's opulent wedding to photographer Tobias Engel on Sunday, Nov. 7. To celebrate the bride and groom's big day, the Golden Globe winner wore a silvery gray dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture, Vogue confirmed. Moreover, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officiated the ceremony.

"My baby girl got married yesterday," Anya captioned her Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8. "Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle."

She added, "I am so PROUD of the woman you've become. If you're ever in any doubt- I have loved you and will love you, forever. CONGRATULATIONS LIL SPICE MONKEY! You truly were the most beautiful bride."