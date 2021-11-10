Meet E! News' Francesca Amiker: Everything to Know About the New Correspondent

Watch : OMG Celebrity Looks on E! Red Carpet Over 30 Years

Introducing the latest E! News Correspondent, Francesca Amiker.

We chatted exclusively with the four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist as she gears up to join the E! team in Los Angeles, and it's clear she'll be a perfect fit.

"E! has always been in my blood," Francesca said. "This moment is everything to me. I'm so privileged, honored, humbled and filled with gratitude to be here."

Get to know her by reading on for several fascinating facts about Francesca!

She's a Georgia Peach

Francesca was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. As she makes the move to L.A., she joked she's ready to embrace activities like hiking Runyon canyon and drinking green smoothies.

On a more serious note, Francesca is excited to see whatever the city has in store for her. "Coming from Atlanta, I saw a lot of Black excellence and I saw a lot of people who had nothing and they created," she explained. "And I think that kind of parallels with Los Angeles. The dreams are big here and the opportunities are limitless. And I can't wait to see where I go."