Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Welcomes First Baby With Kevin Wendt

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are officially parents!

The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their first child together on Nov. 20. "November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true," Wendt wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of him holding the newborn. "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed. #ivfbaby #ivf."

The new mom also called their little one "my whole world" and posted a sweet snapshot of their baby. "Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang," she added. "Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first. #babywendt #ivf #ivfbaby #infertility."

The couple did not reveal the name or the sex of the child.