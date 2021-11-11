Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dark Look at 2021 CFDA Awards

Watch : Ashley Olsen's First Red Carpet Appearance in Over 2 Years

The Olsen twins always show us how it's done.

Well, at least one of them is ready for a return to the spotlight... It's been two years since they last attended a public event together, but this time Ashley Olsen stepped out alone at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

For her rare solo appearance, Ashley went with her signature edgy attire, wearing an all-black outfit that featured an oversized blazer worn over her shoulders. In true Olsen fashion, it wasn't complete without a smudge of black eyeliner and her perfect pout.

The last time Mary-Kate Olsen, 35, walked a red carpet with her sister was in 2019 for the CFDA Awards. That night, they won their fifth CFDA award when they took home the prize for Award for Accessory Designer of the Year for their brand The Row.

The actresses-turned-fashion-designers are nominated again this year for the American Accessories Designer of the Year Award. The nominees also include Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Gabriela Hearst, Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.